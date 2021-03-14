Report

Al-Tarmiyah crime resembles al-Bu Dor massacre, a source revealed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T20:15:16+0000
Shafaq News / A security source said that al-Tarmiyah crime carried out by ISIS on Sunday evening resembles al-Bu Dor massacre. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the terrorist operation that ISIS carried out in al-Tarmiyah and ended up with the killing a member of the tribal crowd and his mother was carried out in the same fashion as al-Bu Dor massacre in Saladin Governorate."

The source explained, "ISIS terrorists broke into the house donning military uniforms."

 Earlier today, Sunday evening, a group of ISIS operatives stormed the residence of a fighter of the tribal crowd in al-Tarmiyah district, north of the capital, Baghdad, and shot him (Ibrahim Al-Mashhadani) and his mother (Samira Al-Mashhadani) dead.

The incident comes two days after a group of ISIS terrorists disguised in Military uniforms infiltrated a village in Saladin Governorate. The terrorists, under the pretext of searching the victims' houses on the outskirts of the town, killed seven people from one family, including women.

