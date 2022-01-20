Report

Al-Taji prison vicinity is fully secured, senior army officer says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-20T15:57:57+0000
Shafaq News/ After a successful security operation in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a senior officer of the Iraqi army said that the vicinity of al-Taji prison is fully secured.

The commander of the Iraqi army's sixth division, Brigadier-General Alaa al-Hashemi, told Shafaq News Agency that three members of the terrorist organization of ISIS were killed in a recent operation in al-Taji Beach axis in northern Baghdad.

"We have noticed a remarkable security development. The security agencies have established a form of effective communication amongst each other and the citizens."

"Deploying the night vision technology has enabled us to pursue and hunt the terrorist groups at night," he added, "the perimeters of al-Taji prison are fully secured. We have not detected a single security breach since 2014."

"The prison break attempt that took place a few months ago failed because of the expertise of the security forces on duty," he concluded.

