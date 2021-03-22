Al-Sumaidaie released on bail

Shafaq News / The third investigation court in Al-Karkh decided to release the accused Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie.

The Media Center for the Supreme Judicial Council's correspondent said, "the judge decided to release the accused Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie after recording his statements about three complaints against him until the investigation is completed and referred to the competent court."

"The first complaint concerns the " offending" state institutions in accordance with the provisions of Article 226 of the Penal Code. He confessed to the crime he committed and apologized. The second case is following the provisions of Article 433/1 of the aforementioned law established by the Minister of Defense, while the third case is based on the provisions of Article 210 regarding statements on a TV channel about being offered money in exchange for helping someone hold a ministerial position. "

Yesterday, the Iraqi judiciary released on bail, the political analyst, Ibrahim Al-Sumaidaie, who was arrested last week.

However, Shafaq News Agency's exclusive information revealed that yesterday evening a security force raided al-Sumaidie's house in Baghdad and arrested him.

It is worth noting that Al-Sumaidaie is an Iraqi political analyst, lawyer, and journalist. He is a member of al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue, the editor-in-chief of Al-Zaman newspaper, and a former officer in the Iraqi army.