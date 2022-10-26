Shafaq News/ Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani will pull out a "surprise" during the confidence vote on his cabinet, lawmaker Ebtisam al-Hilali said on Wednesday without disclosing the nature of the surprise she referred to.

The member of the Coordination Framework's parliamentary bloc told Shafaq News Agency, "the rosters shared on social media are unfounded. Some of the mentioned names, however, are potential candidates for certain posts in the cabinet lineup."

"The parliament presidium is yet to call in a parliamentary session," she concluded.