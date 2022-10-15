سیاسة

Al-Sudani will form a cabinet within two weeks: leading figure

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-15T14:00:53+0000
Al-Sudani will form a cabinet within two weeks: leading figure

Shafaq News/ Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet will be completed in nearly two weeks, a leading figure in the movement led by the Prime Minister-designate said on Saturday.

"With all the backing he musters, PM-designate al-Sudani will manage to form a government in the space of 10 to 15 days," member of al-Furatain's leading commission Ehab Ayyad told Shafaq News Agency.

"Al-Sudani proceeded with the formation talks as soon as he was assigned to the mission," he continued, "talks are underway in a welcoming environment."

