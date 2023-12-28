Al-Sudani welcomes Spanish counterpart in Baghdad

Shafaq News / This Thursday morning, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani conducted an official reception ceremony for the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, who arrived in Baghdad yesterday evening.

As per a statement issued by al-Sudani's office, the ceremony at the governmental palace included the performance of the national anthems of both Iraq and Spain, along with a display by the honor guard.

The statement further mentioned that the two leaders would hold talks focusing on bilateral relations between the two countries, coordinating positions on regional and international challenges and issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, both sides are set to convene an expanded meeting discussing various areas of cooperation and partnership, aiming to develop relations in investment, enhance economic opportunities, and work towards building a constructive strategic partnership.

The visit will witness an extensive meeting involving Iraqi and Spanish businessmen, as well as representatives of specialized companies, in the presence of the Prime Minister and his Spanish counterpart.

Yesterday, an Iraqi government statement confirmed the arrival of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to the capital, Baghdad, marking the commencement of an official visit to Iraq.

The media office of al-Sudani, mentioned in a statement that formal reception ceremonies will take place tomorrow at the governmental palace.