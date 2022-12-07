Al-Sudani: we can achieve Arab economic integration

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said on Monday that the country's participation in the Arab-Chinese summit is significantly important.

The Prime Minister said in an article published by the Middle East newspaper that the summit, which will be held in Riyadh, coincides with a critical phase that Iraq is going through.

He added that the summit is an opportunity for the new government to share its new economic perspective with Arab and Chinese countries, to open the door for investment opportunities in Iraq.

Al-Sudani said that managing the Iraqi economy based on a different strategy is the most important part of the government's work, noting that investment is the best way to enhance the situation, given that Iraq has a significant location and a young population.

"We want Iraq to be the place where the east and the west meet", he said.

The Prime Minister indicated that Iraq aspires to benefit from China's experience in combatting poverty and climate change, as well as adopting a state economy instead of a market economy.

"This experience can result in Arab economic integration, with the support of China, and will develop a sustainable economy through exchanging investment opportunities and technologies", he pointed out.