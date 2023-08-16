Al-Sudani visits Saladin to inaugurate strategic projects

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, arrived in the Baiji district of Saladin province on Wednesday. Leading a government delegation, Al-Sudani's visit aims to inaugurate and oversee several strategic and service-oriented projects, as stated by the Prime Minister's media office in a press release received by Shafaq News Agency.

The visit follows an announcement made on Tuesday by Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani, who affirmed the commitment to continue the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Northern Refinery within the Al-Sumoud Complex in Baiji. The refinery is projected to have a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, with completion targeted by the end of 2024.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Sumoud Complex, situated in the city of Baiji within Saladin, encompasses both the Northern Refinery and Saladin Refineries 1 and 2.