Al-Sudani visits Dhi Qar to inaugurate development projects
Shafaq News / According to his media office, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq on Monday.
His visit aims to inaugurate several developmental projects and monitor the service and economic conditions within the province. Among the inaugurated projects, al-Sudani opened the Ya Hussein Road in the center of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital.
A government source informed Shafaq News Agency yesterday that al-Sudani is set to conduct a visit to Dhi Qar today for the inauguration and launch of several projects within the province. This marks al-Sudani's first visit to the provinces following the local elections held in Iraq at the end of the year 2023.