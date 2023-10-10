Al-Sudani urges Putin help end violence in Palestine, promote global stability..even in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on Russia and the international community to take action to stop the ongoing violence in Palestinian territories, advocating for a global "stability" that also includes Ukraine.
Earlier today, Prime Minister al-Sudani arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, for high-level talks, according to a press release by his bureau.
During his visit, al-Sudani met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations between the two nations. They explored ways to enhance cooperation in various vital sectors, including energy and the development of the oil industry, the press release saidm
The discussions also touched upon the presence of Russian oil companies in Iraq and the increasing investment activities in line with Iraq's strategy to boost its economy and diversify its resources.
Prime Minister al-Sudani expressed Iraq's unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, reaffirming the Palestinian people's right to live with dignity and justice. He urged Russia to take immediate action alongside permanent members of the UN Security Council to halt the ongoing attacks on Palestinian territories.
Al-Sudani stated, "Our visit to Russia comes at a critical time with serious challenges in the region. There is indiscriminate and destructive shelling in Palestine, and we are witnessing an uprising by the Palestinian people against the Zionist entity."
He stressed that Iraq seeks stability for the entire world, including Ukraine, and supports dialogue to avoid the negative consequences of wars on populations.
President Putin acknowledged the deep historical ties between the two friendly countries and highlighted the promising and open prospects for cooperation in the energy sector. He also emphasized the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state and resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in line with UN Security Council resolutions for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Putin described the current situation as a clear example of the failure of the U.S. policy in the Middle East.
The Russian president welcomed Iraq's participation in the sixth edition of the Russian Energy Week, scheduled for tomorrow, as an important opportunity to expand cooperation between the two countries in energy, oil, and gas sectors.