Al-Sudani touts government measures in combating Dollar exchange rate crisis

2023-05-04T16:54:50.000000Z

Shafaq News / In a statement on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani lauded his government's measures in effectively confronting the country's dollar exchange rate crisis.

Speaking at a special session of the Iraq Forum, Al-Sudani acknowledged the absence of a functional banking system in Iraq, both governmental and private.

"Regrettably, we do not have a government or private banking system in Iraq, but rather a genuine problem. With the first shock, the banks collapsed," he admitted. Despite these challenges, Al-Sudani expressed confidence in the government's actions and cooperation with the Central Bank, emphasizing their significance in addressing the exchange rate crisis.

