Al-Sudani to vote against al-Halboosi's resignation tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework's candidate for premiership, Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani, said that he will vote against Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi's decision to resign.

Al-Sudani said in an interview with UTV channel, "I stayed away from media since I was nominated as a candidate for the premiership. Our message to the people was that we have the solutions for their problems."

"I will attend tomorrow's session and vote against al-Halboosi's resignation."

Al-Sudani added, "the Sadrist movement and Muqtada al-Sadr's goals -which are consistent with our program- cannot be ignored. There is no problem for me to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement."