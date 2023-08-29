Al-Sudani to visit Basra to lay foundation for railway project with Iran

Shafaq News / A government source announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will visit the Basra province next Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the visit aims to lay the foundation for the railway project linking Iraq with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iraqi Minister of Transportation recently visited the Iranian capital, Tehran, to discuss the railway project for transporting passengers between the two countries.

The agreement between the two countries includes starting the process of removing mines planted since the eight-year war between Iraq and Iran (1980-1988) in the border areas, as well as constructing a movable bridge on the Shatt al-Arab (north of Basra), with completion targeted within a year and a half.