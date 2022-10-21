Report

Al-Sudani to the political forces: you suggest, I select

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-21T08:18:37+0000
Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework have gave the opportunity to its member parties to put forth their candidates for ministerial portfolios, but the final saying will be for Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani, an official statement said on Friday.

"In reference to the Coordination Framework's statement, we affirm that the agreement between the political forces comprising the Framework stipulates that every bloc has the opportunity to put forth their candidates for the Ministries," al-Sudani said in an official statement.

"The selection of the candidates is left for the prime minister-designate pursuant to their competence, integrity, and the capacity to run the ministry, in accordance with the electoral weight of every bloc," he added.

Yesterday, the Coordination Framework said in a statement that it had authorized al-Sudani to select the members of his cabinet in accordance with his own criteria.

