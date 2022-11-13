Al-Sudani to build partnership with the private sector

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani said on Sunday that the government intends to overcome the obstacles hindering the development of the economic sector.

Al-Sudani's media office said in a statement that the latter met with businessmen and investors in the private sector today, where they discussed the situation of the sector and the obstacles and challenges it faces.

The PM affirmed during the meeting that private sector projects should meet the nature of economic challenges and the citizens' needs, stressing that the state's economic paths cannot be corrected unless the private sector becomes a key partner to the public sector.

He also added that the government will build a partnership with the private sector, to reduce unemployment and provide sustainable national development that contributes to securing stability and social peace.