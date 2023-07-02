Al-Sudani to assume administration of al-Anbar ahead of elections

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, along with his specialized government team, intends to assume the administration of al-Anbar Province from a lower position before the provincial council elections.

A knowledgeable government source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that "al-Sudani's plans to administer Anbar Province from a lower position shortly before the provincial council elections, in response to the request of tribal and political figures from al-Anbar to ensure the integrity of the elections and prevent the exploitation of state resources in favor of one political faction at the expense of others."

The source, who requested anonymity, further explained that "the handover of Anbar Province's administration to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani from a lower position is expected to take place in a very short period, possibly within a month before the provincial council elections.

Additionally, this approach may extend to other provinces," emphasizing that "this matter is currently under consideration by al-Sudani and his team, but the resolution for al-Anbar Province is nearly finalized."