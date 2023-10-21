Al-Sudani to Spanish, Russian officeholders: Palestinians no longer trust the international community

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, held separate meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on the sidelines of the Cairo Peace Summit earlier today, Saturday.

During a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, the Iraqi prime minister shed light on the current events in Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian conditions due to the continuous Israeli aggression, which has resulted in civilian casualties and property damage.

Prime Minister al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's rejection of the gravity of the ongoing violence in Gaza, stressing that the actions of the Palestinian people are a natural response to years of siege, oppression, and aggression.

He added that the Palestinians do not trust the international institutions that have remained bystanders to violations of international laws and resolutions.

The two leaders laid emphasis on the dire need to establish a corridor to allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sanchez expressed his gratitude for Iraq's efforts to address the crisis, calling for continued dialogue between all parties to achieve peace.

He also expressed Spain's readiness to support the initiative proposed by Baghdad to establish a ceasefire and lift the blockade imposed on Gaza for nearly a decade.

In a separate meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Prime Minister al-Sudani called for collective efforts to halt the oppressive war waged by Israeli forces, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. He said that Iraq's initiative would help stop the fighting and open corridors to transport urgent aid to the besieged people of Gaza.

Mikhail Bogdanov conveyed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed Russia's views on ending the war and relieving the suffering of the local population