Al-Sudani to Romanowski: Iraq is committed to strategic deal with US

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks to boost the ties with the United States via bolstering the strategic framework agreement and security cooperation, Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani said on Sunday.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his bureau this morning, the prime minister-designate discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington, and the security situation in Iraq and the Middle East.

Al-Sudani laid emphasis on Iraq's willingness to establish a "strategic partnership" with the United States, and bolster the security cooperation via offering support and advice to the Iraqi security bodies.

The prime minister-designate said that his cabinet will ensure that "national dialogue" will continue to take place inside and outside the parliament in a bid to address the points of contention.

Al-Sudani said that Iraq seeks to build a network of "distinguished and balanced" foreign relations and extend outreaches with "fraternally and friendly" nations at both regional and international levels.

The US diplomat, according to the statement, commended al-Sudani's keenness for combating corruption, expressing her country's willingness to help him achieve this quest.

Romanowski highlighted Iraq's vital role in Middle East politics and conveyed the US administration's willingness to continue supporting Iraq in its battle with ISIS and terrorism.