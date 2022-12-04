Al-Sudani to Macron: Iraq is committed to a balanced foreign policy

2022-12-04T20:22:25.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, a statement by his bureau said on Sunday.

According to the statement, al-Sudani discussed with Macron the bilateral ties between their respective countries, partnership prospects, and issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister laid emphasis on his government's approach to a balanced foreign policy and commitment to implementing the outcomes of the second Baghdad conference scheduled to take place in the Jordanian capital city, Amman.

