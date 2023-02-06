Al-Sudani: the government is ready to hold the elections

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Monday stressed the government's keenness to hold the elections in safe and healthy conditions.

A statement by Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi said that the State administration alliance held its regular meeting headed by al-Halboosi and attended by al-Sudani, to discuss the recent developments in the country and the Region.

The meeting hosted the committee in charge of finalizing the election law to discuss holding the elections and the challenges, obstacles that the country may face in this regard.

For his part, the Prime Minister said that the government is fully ready to hold the elections in a safe and healthy conditions.