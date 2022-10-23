Report

Al-Sudani: talks are ongoing to form the new government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-23T12:47:05+0000
Al-Sudani: talks are ongoing to form the new government

Shafaq News / The office of Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani s the candidates for the ministerial cabinet.

"Discussions with the political blocs regarding the next government are continuing," stressing, "interviews will be conducted with the candidates for ministerial positions in the new coalition government." According to the statement.

He added, "the interviews will be conducted by a specialized committee that includes a group of consultants, headed by the Prime Minister-designate."

"The candidates who will be selected will be officially announced after the end of the interviews, to ensure the integrity of the candidate's position on the legal aspects, and to set a date for the council's confidence-grating session", he concluded.

