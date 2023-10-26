Al Sudani takes steps to enhance and arm the Iraqi army

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia Al Sudani, affirmed on Thursday the commitment to enhancing the armament of the army and other security agencies, which he stated had not received the necessary equipment in recent times.
Al Sudani attended the "Iron Hammer" exercise on Thursday morning, a coordinated attack drill conducted by the Ninth Armored Division of the Iraqi Army, with the participation of the Army Aviation, Air Defense, and Air Force Command.
He urged the continuation of training to sustain the high level of readiness of the Iraqi army units in facing various challenges. He also emphasized the significance of these activities and their continuity, highlighting the need to define training programs and military inspections to assess the professionalism and high standards of the training exercises they want to conduct.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stressed the government's commitment to the development of the army's armament and other security agencies, which had previously not received the required equipment. He outlined practical and effective steps towards achieving this goal, ensuring that all security branches and formations will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Committees have been formed for this purpose, and contracts with multiple suppliers will commence shortly.
Al Sudani directed security leaders to exercise vigilance and caution and to continue pursuing the remnants of ISIS that seek opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities in various regions.