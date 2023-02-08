Al-Sudani submits proposal to amend the constitution

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday presented a proposal to amend the constitution.

A statement by al-Sudani's media office said that President Abdullatif Rashid received the Prime Minister's advisor for constitutional affairs, Hassan Al-Yasiri, alto discuss al-Sudani's proposition.

Al-Yasiri expressed the premiership's readiness to cooperate with the Presidency of the republic and other authorities to discuss and implement the proposal.

It is worth noting that since 2005, many political parties and representatives have criticized some of the constitution's articles, and called for re-writing it and removing some parts of it.