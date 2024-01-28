Al-Sudani stresses no extra financial burden for e-payment users

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday dedicated to completing government procedures for transitioning to e-payment, emphasizing that beneficiaries of e-payment will not incur any additional financial burdens.

The meeting was attended by the Central Bank (CBI) Governor, advisors to the Prime Minister for strategic, economic, and banking affairs, CBI’s Director General of Payments, and directors of several government banks.

The meeting discussed mechanisms to protect citizens and safeguard their rights. Al-Sudani stressed that citizens benefiting from electronic payment would not bear any additional financial burdens or added commissions, especially in daily and routine payments.