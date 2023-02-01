Al-Sudani stresses need for reforming state institutions Iraq News Haidar al-Abadi Mohammed Shia al-Sudani 2023-02-01T16:15:03.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stressed on Wednesday the need to combat corruption in state institutions.This came in a meeting that brought PM al-Sudani and the head of Nasr alliance, Haidar al-Abadi, together, according to a statement by al-Sudani's media office.The two parties discussed the recent political, security, and economic developments in the country, as well as the government's plan to overcome the crisis the country is going through.According to the statement, al-Sudani and al-Abadi laid emphasis on the importance of implementing a reform plan in state institutions and combatting terrorism.