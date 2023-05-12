Al-Sudani stresses importance of accelerating Mosul International Airport's reconstruction

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of expediting the inauguration of Mosul International Airport within the specified timeframe for the completion of this project.

During his visit to the Mosul International Airport project site, Al-Sudani examined the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts, according to a statement from his media office. The Prime Minister assessed the progress of the airport's reconstruction, which was damaged by ISIS terrorist gangs, and identified the main obstacles and challenges facing the workers and organizations overseeing the project.

Al-Sudani remarked during the visit that this strategic service project holds significant importance not only for the Nineveh province but for all Iraqi provinces, highlighting its role in boosting transportation, trade, investment, and its connection to other projects planned by the government in the province.

The Prime Minister urged all relevant parties to exert their utmost efforts to facilitate the completion of the rehabilitation phases and adhere to the previously set schedules for the project's milestones. This acceleration aims to expedite the airport's operation, serving the reconstruction of other infrastructure projects, the province's citizens, and travelers, both domestic and international.

The former Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had laid the foundation stone for the Mosul Airport reconstruction project on August 10, 2022, which was damaged during the war against ISIS. The Governor of Nineveh told Shafaq News Agency that the airport would be capable of accommodating giant cargo planes and large aircraft, particularly as the new project will rely on developing the old runway.