Al-Sudani says the extradition of fugitive corrupt officials is a priority for Iraq's diplomatic policy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday reiterated his government's commitment to fighting corruption, stressing that the extradition of convicted corrupt officials would be a key factor in determining Iraq's relations with other countries.

Speaking at a meeting with Iraqi ambassadors to Arab and foreign countries, al-Sudani said that Iraq would work closely with its partners to ensure that corrupt officials are brought to justice.

"We are committed to fighting corruption and ensuring that those who have stolen from the Iraqi people are held accountable," al-Sudani said. "The extradition of corrupt officials will be a key indicator of our commitment to this goal."

Al-Sudani also discussed Iraq's position on the Palestinian issue, saying that the country remains committed to a two-state solution. He called on the international community to work to end the violence in Gaza and to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

"The Palestinian issue is a matter of principle for the Iraqi people," al-Sudani said. "We will continue to work with our partners to achieve a just and lasting peace."

"Our foreign policy is based on promoting peace and stability in the region," al-Sudani said. "We will work with our partners to build a more prosperous and secure future for Iraq and the world."