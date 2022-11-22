Report

Al-Sudani says government will take action against violations

Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal government will take action against the violations against Iraq's sovereignty, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking in his weekly press conference earlier today, Prime Minister al-Sudani said, "in the next two days, the ministerial security council will convene to discuss the aggressions and the deployment of the border guards."

"Afterwards, forces will be deployed in the territories that lack border guards," he said.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly bombed sites of the Iranian Azadi party near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four rockets landed on headquarters of the anti-Tehran party in the village of Ulton Kopri between Kirkuk and Erbil.

The Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism-Service said that the damages from the attack are not immediately clear.

Last week, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which has close links to IRGC, announced that the attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan will continue until these groups are disarmed or leave the region completely.

Yesterday, the IRGC bombed sites of Iranian opposition parties in the district of Koysinjaq and a camp housing Iranian refugees. 

On November 14, two died and dozens when the IRGC fired five rockets on Koysinjaq.

