Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sudani says cabinet lineups spread online are unfounded

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-16T17:26:54+0000
Al-Sudani says cabinet lineups spread online are unfounded

Shafaq News/ Talks over the lineup of the incoming cabinet are still underway, Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani said in a statement on Sunday, flouting media reports claiming that he has already made up his mind about potential ministers.

Al-Sudani's media office refuted "unfounded leaks and social media posts" about his unborn cabinet, asserting that he is still holding talks and exchanging views with the political parties.

Last Thursday, Iraq's new president Abdullatif Rashid asked long-serving politician Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani to form the next government.

Al-Sudani, who was nominated for the post by the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, has 30 days to submit his Cabinet lineup to Iraq's Parliament for approval.

related

Al-Sudani meets with lawmakers to promote his government program

Date: 2022-09-20 10:57:01
Al-Sudani meets with lawmakers to promote his government program

The Sadrists can have half the Shiite seats in al-Sudani's cabinet, MP says

Date: 2022-09-25 19:56:05
The Sadrists can have half the Shiite seats in al-Sudani's cabinet, MP says

The incoming cabinet's focus will be corruption and services, al-Sudani tells Plasschaert

Date: 2022-10-16 15:07:40
The incoming cabinet's focus will be corruption and services, al-Sudani tells Plasschaert

Al-Sudani's movement denounces Sadrist demonstrations near Judiciary's council as "coup" 

Date: 2022-08-23 17:32:28
Al-Sudani's movement denounces Sadrist demonstrations near Judiciary's council as "coup" 