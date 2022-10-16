Al-Sudani says cabinet lineups spread online are unfounded

Shafaq News/ Talks over the lineup of the incoming cabinet are still underway, Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani said in a statement on Sunday, flouting media reports claiming that he has already made up his mind about potential ministers.

Al-Sudani's media office refuted "unfounded leaks and social media posts" about his unborn cabinet, asserting that he is still holding talks and exchanging views with the political parties.

Last Thursday, Iraq's new president Abdullatif Rashid asked long-serving politician Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani to form the next government.

Al-Sudani, who was nominated for the post by the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, has 30 days to submit his Cabinet lineup to Iraq's Parliament for approval.