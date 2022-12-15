Al-Sudani's spokesperson denies media reports on a missing US journalist in Iraq
2022-12-15T17:22:54.000000Z
Shafaq News/ The Spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, refuted media reports claiming that a US journalist has gone missing in Iraq.
Rasool said in a statement that the reports about a missing US journalist in central or southern Iraq are unfounded.
The officer urged media outlets and bloggers to pursue accuracy and seek news from official sources