Al-Sudani's government launches nationwide survey on social welfare

Shafaq News/ Iraq's government on Sunday announced launching a nationwide survey on social welfare in a bid to combat endemic poverty in the war-scarred country.

An official statement by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's bureau said that 2,000 researchers from the social welfare commission will be studying the data of 1,746,086 households who applied for government social protection services.

The announcement, according to the statement, comes in conjunction with the completion of the data entry phase.

The statement said this step reflects the government's commitment to reducing poverty and alleviating the impact of the economic crisis on lower-income Iraqi households.