Al-Sudani's Media Office Sheds Light on His Agenda During His Cairo Visit

Shafaq News/ A statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has shed light on his agenda during his official visit to Egypt.

In an official press release on Monday, the premier's media office said that al-Sudani was officially welcomed his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly, at the Cairo International Airport, marking the commencement of what promises to be a significant diplomatic rendezvous.

Throughout his visit, al-Sudani is set to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and hold a series of meetings and discussions with top-ranking Egyptian government officials.

Notably, al-Sudani is also slated to meet with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb of al-Azhar, in addition to hosting an expansive meeting with the Iraqi diaspora residing in Egypt.

The premier will also attend a high-level joint committee between Iraq and Egypt on Tuesday. The assembly is expected to witness the signing of various Memorandums of Understanding in financial and commercial sectors, tourism, administrative development, and diplomatic training.

This diplomatic outreach mirrors al-Sudani's endeavors, as informed to Shafaq News by a reliable government source, to mediate between Egypt and Iran, seeking a resolution to re-establish diplomatic relations.