Al-Sudani reviews with Congress members dialogue to end Global Coalition mission in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received four members of the US Congress, including Mike Turner, Mickey Sherrill, Joe Wilson, and Gerry Connolly, on the sidelines of his participation in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

According to the PM’s media office, the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States and ways to enhance constructive cooperation. Additionally, various issues of mutual interest were reviewed, including ongoing dialogue regarding the conclusion of the Global Coalition's mission in Iraq.

This comes after the Iraqi security forces have reached an advanced stage of readiness and high performance, facilitating the transition to wide-ranging bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States and other Coalition countries.

Al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of developing relations between the two countries across different levels and sectors, beyond mere security aspects.

He pointed out Iraq's ongoing recovery phase and the reforms across various economic and financial sectors.

He also highlighted the pursuit of comprehensive economic partnerships with regional and global countries, aiming to enhance development and achieve stability for the nation.

The members of the US Congress expressed their interest in the success of the Iraqi government in various aspects and emphasized the importance of Iraq's role in promoting security and stability in the region.