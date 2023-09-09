Al Sudani reveals Iraq's mediation between Iran and Arab countries

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has revealed the presence of mediation led by Iraq between Iran and several Arab countries. However, he declined to delve into the details of this mediation until specific results are achieved.

Given Iraq's successful mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including several rounds of negotiations and the ultimate signing of an agreement leading to the resumption of relations between the two parties in Beijing, there have been reports about Baghdad's efforts to mediate between Iran and several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, and others.

According to the semi-official Iranian news agency "Fars", Al Sudani stated, "Iraq is mediating between Iran and several Arab countries." However, he emphasized that this matter is strictly confidential, and he will not disclose the details of this mediation or the names of the countries involved until results are obtained.

Al Sudani's statement came during his meeting on Friday evening in the capital, Baghdad, with a delegation of journalists and media representatives from various media outlets in the Islamic Republic of Iran.