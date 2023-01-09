Al-Sudani reiterates Iraq's supporting position for Palestine

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's struggle for their rights.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with a representative of the Palestinian president, Jibril Rajjoub, and his accompanying delegation in the former's office in Baghdad.

Rajjoub handed al-Sudani a letter from the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, in which he expressed gratitude for Iraq's supporting position for Palestine and commended the profound ties between the two nations.

The prime minister asserted Iraq's "firm and principled" position towards the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's struggle for their rights.