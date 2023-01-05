Al-Sudani reiterates Iraq's full support for Afghanistan

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, received on Thursday a delegation of the Shia Ulema Council headed by Sheikh Al-Akbari.

A statement by the Prime Minister's office said that the meeting discussed the recent developments in Arab and Islamic countries.

PM al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's full support for the Afghan people, calling for adopting dialogue as a way to address issues and face violence.