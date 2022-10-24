Al-Sudani receives invitation to visit Islamabad

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister-designate, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, received on Monday, an official invitation to visit Islamabad.

Al-sudani's media office said in a statement that he had received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Iraq, Ahmed Amjad Ali.

"The next government wishes to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in the military fields", al-Sudani said, stressing the importance of developing religious tourism between the two countries.

For his part, the Pakistani ambassador congratulated al-sudani on his assignment, wishing him success in forming the new government.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the Prime Minister-designate to visit Pakistan soon, to sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of trade and economic cooperation.