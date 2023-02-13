Al-Sudani receives invitation to UN water conference 2023

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, discussed with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, bilateral relations between Iraq and the Netherlands.

Earlier today, Monday, al-Sudani received a phone call from Rutte, in which he invited al-Sudani to attend the United Nations Water Conference 2023, scheduled to be held next March in the Netherlands.

During the call, al-Sudani welcomed Dutch companies to invest in Iraq and contribute to enhancing its infrastructure and economy.

The Prime Minister praised Amsterdam's efforts with the Global Coalition to combat terrorism and train Iraqi forces, expressing Iraq's keenness to benefit from the Netherlands' experience, especially in the field of water management, climate change, and education.

For his part, the Dutch Prime Minister expressed his country's readiness for economic cooperation with Iraq, commended the reform process the government is implementing in its institutions, and praised Baghdad's role in preserving the stability of the Region.