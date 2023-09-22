Al-Sudani receives invitation for Amsterdam visit from Dutch counterpart

Shafaq News / On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a formal invitation from his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, to visit Amsterdam.

The invitation came during a meeting between the two leaders in New York, where they discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two friendly nations and explored avenues to strengthen their ties, particularly in bolstering economic partnerships that serve the interests of both the Iraqi and Dutch people.

During their meeting, the leaders also discussed the formation of a bilateral council between the two countries, focusing on cooperation in agriculture, water resources management, and the vital area of climate change mitigation. The Netherlands, being a leading nation in this field, offers valuable expertise that Iraq seeks to harness, especially in confronting the effects of climate change and in the realm of renewable energy.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the Netherlands' support in Iraq's fight against terrorism, within the framework of the international coalition against terror and the NATO mission. He highlighted the significance of the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between Iraq and the European Union.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Al-Sudani welcomed Dutch companies to invest in Iraq, emphasizing that their participation would significantly contribute to the country's infrastructure development. He also reiterated Iraq's commitment to facilitating business opportunities and promoting growth and development, particularly in light of the stability achieved in Iraq.

In response, Prime Minister Rutte expressed his country's eagerness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two nations. He invited Prime Minister Al-Sudani to visit Amsterdam for further discussions, meetings with business leaders, and representatives of Dutch companies. He also expressed his aspirations to enhance cooperation in facilitating trade and contributing to business development and reconstruction in Iraq, especially in the context of the newfound stability in the region.