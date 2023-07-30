Al-Sudani receives a written letter from his Kuwaiti counterpart

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received a letter from his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf l-Ahmad al-Sabah, on Sunday, outlining the two nations' plans for future collaboration.

During the discussion at his Baghdad office, al-Sudani discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Kuwait, as well as methods to improve and develop connections in a variety of fields. They also looked into ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership in the economic and private sectors, as well as promote business exchanges.

The Prime Minister emphasized the two countries' sincere willingness to resolve outstanding concerns in a way that protects the interests of both peoples and nations. He also underlined the Iraqi government's commitment to cooperating with neighboring countries to protect mutual interests.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, for his part, conveyed a formal letter from the Kuwaiti Prime Minister stating Kuwait's desire for bilateral collaboration.

The letter underscored Kuwait's readiness to engage in a fruitful dialogue with Iraq and to strengthen relations and partnerships for the benefit of both countries.