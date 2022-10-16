Al-Sudani receives UK ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / Prime Minister-designate Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed that the government program will focus on service and economic aspects.

The media office of the Prime Minister-designate said in a statement on Sunday, "Al-Sudani received the British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson Richardson and during the meeting, the future of bilateral relations and ways of cooperation between Iraq and Britain were discussed, as well as reviewing the overall political and economic situation at the national and regional levels."

The statement added, “Al-Sudani stressed during the meeting that the political and democratic process must proceed under the umbrella of the constitution, indicating that his government program will focus on the service and economic aspects that affect the lives of citizens, and stressed the rejection of the exclusion of any national party in this path."

The prime minister-designate noted, "the importance of constructive partnership with the United Kingdom, and working to make Iraq an effective anchor in a stable regional order."

For his part, the British ambassador expressed the support of his country's government for the efforts exerted in order to form a new Iraqi government, which meets the aspirations of the Iraqi people for progress and prosperity.