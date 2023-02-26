Al-Sudani reaffirms commitment to regional stability

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, on Sunday, stressed Iraq's keenness to maintain fruitful communication and confront economic challenges.

This came during al-Sudani reception of the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, who attended the 34th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad.

A statement by the premiership said that the meeting discussed Arab and regional issues, the challenges facing development plans in the Arab world, and ways to strengthen ties between Iraq and the Arab countries.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Iraq is determined to continue the approach of communication, strengthen stability factors and reasons for prosperity, and confront economic challenges through mutual integration and cooperation with all brothers and friends.