Al-Sudani reaffirms commitment to protect diplomatic missions in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, reiterated on Monday evening to the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, Iraq's commitment to safeguarding diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

A statement from al-Sudani's office indicated that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and addressed issues of mutual cooperation in various fields. Additionally, the meeting saw discussions on cooperation between the Central Bank of Iraq and the U.S. Treasury, with several agenda items to be discussed in their upcoming meeting next week.

The meeting touched upon the tragic events unfolding in Gaza, highlighting the genocidal crimes targeting innocent civilians by the occupying authorities. Al-Sudani emphasized the magnitude of severe violations of Palestinian rights and the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation.

The Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's steadfast and principled stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the imperative need to halt the aggressions committed by occupying forces. He called for the opening of safe passages to allow food and medical aid for civilians and to ensure Palestinians' rights to live in dignity and safety.

He also underscored Iraq's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and the security advisors within the international coalition's mission against ISIS. The Prime Minister emphasized that Iraqi security apparatuses are diligently fulfilling their legal duties to maintain security and stability within Iraqi territories, as per the statement.