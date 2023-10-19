Al-Sudani proposes unified mechanism to support Gaza, al-Sadr Warns Against mass displacement

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday unveiled a "unified mechanism" to provide support for Gaza.

Simultaneously, Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, issued a stern warning against the idea of relocating its population to regions like Sinai, Anbar, or Negev.

In an op-ed titled "Prioritizing an End to the War on Gaza for Iraq," published by the Middle East newspaper in London, al-Sudani renewed the country's unwavering stance on the Palestinian right to establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Iraqi Prime Minister shed light on Iraq's historical role in the region, highlighting their immediate engagement in serious discussions since the outbreak of the conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He also called on the Arab and Islamic world to unite in response to the plight of Palestinians, highlighting the pressing need for de-escalation, respecting human rights, and exerting pressure on the Zionist entity to halt its aggression on the occupied territories.

Al-Sudani underlined the urgency of putting an end to the ongoing indiscriminate shelling of Gaza, addressing the growing humanitarian crisis, opening corridors, and providing essential aid to the besieged population.

He mentioned their efforts during the visit to Moscow and meeting with President Vladimir Putin, aiming to mobilize the UN Security Council to halt the continuous attacks on Palestinian territories.

The leaders, according to al-Sudani, agreed on a unified mechanism for Arab and Islamic states to deliver humanitarian, medical, and financial aid to the people of Gaza. He called upon the United States and the international community to seriously consider the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people.

Iraq, al-Sudani said, intends to use its balanced relations with regional states and the international community to pressure for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Muqtada al-Sadr voiced a stark objection to any notion of relocating the Palestinian people to Sinai, Anbar, or Negev, warning that such an idea represents the expansion of the war and its internationalization.

He stated that neither the deviant United States nor the Zionists hold any authority over Sinai, Anbar, or Negev. He reiterated that the people of Gaza would not surrender or pave the way for the international terrorism to suppress the resistance factions.

Al-Sadr concluded that normalization neither whitewashes the actions of the Zionists against Gaza nor leads to peace. Instead, it represents expansion and expansionism, targeting Islam, as opposed to targeting those who persecuted Jews in Germany.