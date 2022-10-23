Al-Sudani promised the Sunni blocs to abolish the "Accountability and Justice Commission": source

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani will dissolve the "Accountability and Justice Commission" when his cabinet takes over, a leading figure in the Sunni al-Siyada bloc revealed on Sunday.

The commission, dominated by Shiite politicians, is tasked with rooting out former Dictator Saddam Hussein loyalists, but Iraq's minority Sunnis feel it contributes to sidelining them from decision-making.

"The leading Sunni forces, al-Siyada and al-Azm, have agreed with al-Sudani, during the government formation negotiations, on dissolving the Commission once his government takes over," the leading figure, who wished his name remains undisclosed, told Shafaq News Agency.

"Al-Sudani pledged to address this issue within four months of forming the government," the source said, "he also promised to refer its tasks to the judiciary to hinder its use for political bargaining."

"This demand was a priority for the Sunni parties engaged in the government formation talks," the source added.

The Justice and Accountability Commission, a body that replaced a "de-Baathification" committee established by US administrators after the 2003 invasion to purge the Iraqi state from the remnants of the former ruling party.