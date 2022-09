Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership, Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani, proposed a new solution for the energy crisis between Baghdad and Erbil.

Al-Sudani said in an interview with UTV channel that implementing the oil and gas law is the solution to the energy crisis between the two governments, and reiterated that the legislative and executive authorities will adhere to it.

He pledged to hold "early election after 18 months of forming the government."