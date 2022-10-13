Al-Sudani pledges to form "a strong government"

Shafaq News / The New Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiya'a Al-Sudani, pledged today, Thursday, to present a strong government formation capable of building the country.

Al-Sudani said in a tweet today, "Thank God and thank you to the representatives of the people who gave me their confidence in assigning me to form the government."

He added, "I promise the Iraqi people that I will meet their expectations by presenting the cabinet formation as soon as possible, and that it will be a strong government capable of building the country, serving citizens, maintaining security and stability, and building balanced international relations."