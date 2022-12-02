Al-Sudani pledges to accelerate rebuilding Christian religious sites

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani on Friday said that his government will spare no effort to expedite the reconstruction of Christian religious sites destroyed by the Islamic State extremist group that took over swathes of Iraq back in 2014.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani received in his office in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the head of the Chaldean Association, Salim Yono, and his accompanying delegation.

"The Christians are a genuine component of Iraq and an indivisible part of its fabric," al-Sudani said, praising their sacrifices during the war against ISIS criminal gangs.

"The government program of the cabinet protects the rights of all components, the Christians included. It will work on bolstering the endeavors to rebuild their territories and churches," he said.

The head of the Chaldean Association expressed gratitude for the government's efforts, stressing his support for the incumbent government's vision and plans.