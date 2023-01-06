Al-Sudani pledges more support to security agencies

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, pledged on Friday to enhance the role and capabilities of the security agencies.

In a speech he made during the anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi army ceremony, al-Sudani said, "our security forces have a record of victories, the most recent of which was the heroism they showed and their victory over terrorism...We remember the blood of the martyrs, old and young, as they rushed, indifferent to death.

"The government will continue, within its program, to work to enhance the role of our armed forces, led by our heroic Iraqi army, to work on the technological and field development of their military equipment, and to strengthen their capabilities", he added.

For his part, President Abdullatif Rashid laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument during the ceremony.

The media office of the Presidency of the Republic said that Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, laid a wreath on the Unknown Soldier Monument on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi army, and a number of senior officials and military leaders attended the ceremony, in addition to representatives of diplomatic bodies and missions in Iraq.