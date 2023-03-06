Al-Sudani oversees issuance of first biometric passport in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani oversaw the launch of the new biometric passport platform on Monday, and the issuance of the first electronic passport in Iraq.

The new third-generation Iraqi biometric passport meets high technical specifications and is approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In a statement, Al-Sudani praised the efforts of the employees who worked "tirelessly to ensure the successful launch of the new passport".

He emphasized that the electronic passport will streamline bureaucratic procedures by reducing administrative and paper requirements by 85%, allowing for quick issuance to citizens within 24 hours.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens not to resort to intermediaries in the new issuance process, emphasizing that the government is taking effective measures to simplify procedures for citizens.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the launch of the third generation of the biometric passport earlier in the day, promising a qualitative shift in processing and receiving transactions.